Crime

Nude Belleville man charged in ‘melee’ in apartment hallway: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
A 37-year-old Belleville man was charged with public intoxication after police say a nude man caused a disturbance in an apartment building hallway Sunday. View image in full screen
A 37-year-old Belleville man was charged with public intoxication after police say a nude man caused a disturbance in an apartment building hallway Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A Belleville man is facing charges after police say he was found nude and causing a scene in an apartment hallway Sunday.

Police were called to the report of a naked man arguing and causing a disturbance at an apartment on Bridge Street West around 10 p.m.

The suspect was quickly identified and arrested, police said in a media release Monday.

“Officers arrested an unclothed man after being called to a melee in the hallways of a west end apartment building,” police said in a statement.

Investigators say the naked man, who was intoxicated, had been in a heated argument with a family member.

No injuries were reported.

A 37-year-old Belleville man was arrested for public intoxication and held until sober.

