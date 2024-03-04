Nude Belleville man charged in ‘melee’ in apartment hallway: police

A Belleville man is facing charges after police say he was found nude and causing a scene in an apartment hallway Sunday.
Police were called to the report of a naked man arguing and causing a disturbance at an apartment on Bridge Street West around 10 p.m.
The suspect was quickly identified and arrested, police said in a media release Monday.
“Officers arrested an unclothed man after being called to a melee in the hallways of a west end apartment building,” police said in a statement.
Investigators say the naked man, who was intoxicated, had been in a heated argument with a family member.
No injuries were reported.
A 37-year-old Belleville man was arrested for public intoxication and held until sober.
- Canadian man facing rape charge in Bahamas, family says victim has Alzheimer’s
- Hockey billet parent in Ontario faces sex-related charges involving youth: report
- Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman in car mistakenly in his driveway
- Quebec drug war: alleged right-hand man of street gang leader arrested in Europe
Comments