Snow warning active for eastern Vancouver Island, Saltery Bay to Powell River

Winter conditions have led to a large area being under a snowfall warning in B.C. on Sunday.

The Environment Canada warning covers a section of eastern Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River, and on the mainland from Saltery Bay to Powell River.

On Vancouver Island, 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected for Sunday, which can impact driving conditions.

“A low-pressure centre off Vancouver Island will continue to draw in moisture resulting in convective flurries across the south coast,” the warning said.

“Precipitation will at times be mixed with rain showers.”

As of 10 a.m., both Comox and Campbell River have had about 15 cm of snow.

“Current forecast guidance suggests the potential for an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow with higher amounts if there is a prolonged line of flurries occurring over the same area,” Environment Canada said.

Snowfall for the area between Saltery Bay and Powell River is expected to be between 10 and 15 cm.

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday evening.