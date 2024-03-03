Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Snow warning active for eastern Vancouver Island, Saltery Bay to Powell River

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 3, 2024 5:07 pm
1 min read
B.C. evening weather forecast: March 2
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Saturday, March 2, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Winter conditions have led to a large area being under a snowfall warning in B.C. on Sunday.

The Environment Canada warning covers a section of eastern Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River, and on the mainland from Saltery Bay to Powell River.

On Vancouver Island, 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected for Sunday, which can impact driving conditions.

“A low-pressure centre off Vancouver Island will continue to draw in moisture resulting in convective flurries across the south coast,” the warning said.

“Precipitation will at times be mixed with rain showers.”

As of 10 a.m., both Comox and Campbell River have had about 15 cm of snow.

“Current forecast guidance suggests the potential for an additional 5 to 10 cm of snow with higher amounts if there is a prolonged line of flurries occurring over the same area,” Environment Canada said.

Snowfall for the area between Saltery Bay and Powell River is expected to be between 10 and 15 cm.

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday evening.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

