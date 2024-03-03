Woman trapped in apartment by fire suffers serious injuries: Toronto Fire

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was sent to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries Saturday night after she was trapped in her apartment by a two-alarm fire.

Toronto Fire officials say reports of a fire at 61 Pelham Park Gardens came in around 10:36 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Emergency teams were dispatched to fight the flames and locate the occupant reportedly still inside the building.

Firefighters found the victim and treated her before transferring her to EMS workers, who sent the woman to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The fire was successfully knocked down, but a truck remained on scene for fire watch in case the situation developed.