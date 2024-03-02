SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Bassitt gives up three runs in Jays’ loss

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2024 5:25 pm
1 min read
DUNEDIN, Fla. – Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer in Atlanta’s three-run first inning to help power the Braves to a 6-2 pre-season victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (0-1) gave up three earned runs over a three-inning appearance.

Danny Jansen had an RBI double for the Blue Jays (2-6), who had six hits on the day.

Toronto reliever Brendon Little gave up three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning.

Starter Reynaldo Lopez (1-1) allowed two hits over three scoreless frames for the Braves (4-4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

