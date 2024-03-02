Snowfall warning in effect for east Vancouver Island 

See more sharing options

A snowfall warning is in effect for eastern Vancouver Island on Saturday.

Environment Canada meteorologists said the area from Parksville to Campbell River is expected to receive at least 5 centimetres of snow.

“The south coast remains under the influence of a low-pressure centre which is resulting in snow,” Environment Canada staff said on Saturday.

“While snow may become mixed with rain down at sea level later in the day, the higher elevations are likely to see enhanced snowfall well into this afternoon.”

A SkyTracker weather futurecast for Saturday at 8 p.m. Global News

The snowfall accumulation will be highly variable, dependent on precipitation rate and temperature.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said more flurries are possible for B.C.’s South Coast over the weekend as well.

Drivers are warned that conditions could rapidly change – they should drive slowly and turn on vehicle lights.

The snow is expected to taper off by Monday.