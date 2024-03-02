Toronto police officer arrested, charged with assault

See more sharing options

Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been arrested and charged with assault and unlawful confinement.

According to a release from TPS, the charges relate to an argument between a man and a woman on Nov. 26, 2023. The argument led to an assault, after which the woman was allegedly forcibly confined.

On Saturday, TPS arrested a constable and charged him.

The officer, who has 17 years of service, has been suspended with pay while he awaits a court appearance.