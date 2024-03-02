Toronto police officer arrested, charged with assault

Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been arrested and charged with assault and unlawful confinement.
According to a release from TPS, the charges relate to an argument between a man and a woman on Nov. 26, 2023. The argument led to an assault, after which the woman was allegedly forcibly confined.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
On Saturday, TPS arrested a constable and charged him.
The officer, who has 17 years of service, has been suspended with pay while he awaits a court appearance.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman in car mistakenly in his driveway
- Quebec drug war: alleged right-hand man of street gang leader arrested in Europe
- ‘Write it off’: Why Ontario woman wishes police never found her stolen car
- ‘Very traumatized’: Arrest made in case of Toronto senior shot in the face with pellet gun
Comments