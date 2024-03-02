Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police officer arrested, charged with assault

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 1:26 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police Service (TPS) says one of its officers has been arrested and charged with assault and unlawful confinement.

According to a release from TPS, the charges relate to an argument between a man and a woman on Nov. 26, 2023. The argument led to an assault, after which the woman was allegedly forcibly confined.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Saturday, TPS arrested a constable and charged him.

The officer, who has 17 years of service, has been suspended with pay while he awaits a court appearance.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP officer arrested, charged over allegedly aiding ‘foreign actor’'
Alberta RCMP officer arrested, charged over allegedly aiding ‘foreign actor’
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices