Sports

Freeman-Liberty’s deal converted to NBA contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2024 7:08 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty had his deal with the Toronto Raptors converted to a standard NBA contract on Friday.

Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The six-foot-four Freeman-Liberty has appeared in 21 regular-season games for the Raptors 905 this season, Toronto’s G League affiliate.

He’s averaged a team-high 24 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 35.5 minutes.

He is shooting .459 (177-386) from the field, .338 (47-139) from three-point range and .820 (73-89) from the free-throw line.

Ranked third in G League scoring this season, Freeman-Liberty has scored more than 20 points in a team-high 15 games, including 30-or-more points six times.

He was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 12-25, averaging 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in four games, helping the 905 to a 3-1 record. Freeman-Liberty made his NBA debut Jan. 17 against Miami. He has appeared in two games for the Raptors this season.

The Chicago native appeared in 17 regular-season games with Windy City in the NBA G League last season. He played two seasons at Valparaiso (2018-20) before transferring to DePaul (2020-22) for his final two years. He earned Second Team All-BIG EAST honours as a senior after averaging 21.7 points, which ranked eighth among all NCAA Division l players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.

