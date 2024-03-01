Menu

Crime

Quebec City police make arrest in Jean Béliveau photo theft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2024 12:07 pm
1 min read
Quebec City police say they’ve made an arrest in the theft of a signed Jean Béliveau photo from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, but the photo has not been recovered.

Police say a 50-year-old Quebec City man was arrested Thursday and released under a promise to appear.

Authorities say the file has been transferred to the Crown.

Tournament organizers say the more than 60-year-old framed photo of Béliveau taking part in an event at the tournament’s inauguration is still missing.

It was taken between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 from Centre Vidéotron where it was part of a museum of memorabilia, an annual pop-up gallery in the arena owned and operated by a longtime tournament volunteer.

Quebec City police Sgt. David Poitras says there’s no evidence the photo has been sold, but investigators consider it highly likely it was destroyed or perhaps hidden.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

