Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 1

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 10:18 am
1 min read
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, March 1.
The Montana Brier takes to the ice in Regina, and inspiring youth to become leaders in their community.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Montana’s Brier takes to the ice in Regina

Top curlers from across the country are in Regina for the 2024 Montana’s Brier.

Play gets underway March 1, and Saskatchewan is on the ice sheet for their first game on March 2 when they take on Team Canada.

Brendan Manz with Tourism Saskatchewan tees-up what’s in store for curling fans, ticket options, and some of the entertainment taking place during the Brier.

Conference aims to inspire youth to become leaders

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Inspiring youth to dream toward their future — the 2024 Inspire conference covers a variety of topics with the help of guest speakers and workshops.

The goal of Inspire Our Nation is to inspire youth to overcome struggles and become leaders in their world.

Kaitlyn Cey, director of Inspire Our Nation, and Juanita Imafidon, a youth organizer, have more details of the conference, March 15-16.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 1

A snowy weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, March 1, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

