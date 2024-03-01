1 injured as ASIRT investigates officer-involved shooting in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a Calgary police officer discharged their service weapon Thursday evening.

Calgary police said at around 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a firearms-related complaint in the 0 to 100 block of Templebow Way Northeast.

Police said a man with a firearm was “engaging in erratic behaviour, including following a person while carrying a firearm, pointing a firearm at a person and assaulting a person with a firearm.” There was also and an attempted carjacking, according to police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Upon arrival, one officer discharged their service weapon,” police said in a press release.

Calgary police said one man was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The situation has resolved, according to police, but officers remained in the area Thursday night to secure the scene for investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

No Calgary Police Service members were injured, police said.

Created under the Police Act, ASIRT investigates incidents where serious injury or death may have been caused by police, and serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.