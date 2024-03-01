Menu

Crime

1 injured as ASIRT investigates officer-involved shooting in Calgary

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 8:17 am
Calgary police said at around 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, they responded to a firearms-related complaint in the 0 to 100 block of Templebow Way Northeast. View image in full screen
Calgary police said at around 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, they responded to a firearms-related complaint in the 0 to 100 block of Templebow Way Northeast. Global News
One man is in hospital and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a Calgary police officer discharged their service weapon Thursday evening.

Calgary police said at around 6:55 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a firearms-related complaint in the 0 to 100 block of Templebow Way Northeast.

Police said a man with a firearm was “engaging in erratic behaviour, including following a person while carrying a firearm, pointing a firearm at a person and assaulting a person with a firearm.” There was also and an attempted carjacking, according to police.

“Upon arrival, one officer discharged their service weapon,” police said in a press release.

Calgary police said one man was shot in the leg and was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The situation has resolved, according to police, but officers remained in the area Thursday night to secure the scene for investigators.

No Calgary Police Service members were injured, police said.

Created under the Police Act, ASIRT investigates incidents where serious injury or death may have been caused by police, and serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

