Video released after hate-filled note left at southeast Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have released video they hope will help identify the suspect in a hate-motivated crime.

The Edmonton Police Service said someone left a threatening note that included “anti-Muslim comments” on the front doorstep of a home in the Meadows neighbourhood in the city’s southeast.

In a news release, police said an unknown man walked up to the door at around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday.

The EPS hate crimes unit is investigating this incident “due to the nature of the suspect’s comments,” police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

As part of the investigation, police are releasing home security footage (see video player above), hoping to identify the person.

The man was wearing dark-coloured shoes with white laces, light pants and a reflective jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Police are also reminding Edmontonians that non-emergency hate incidents can be reported online.

“These events hurt not only the victim, but the vicarious trauma has an impact on entire communities,” EPS said in the news release.