Brier returns to Regina with significant economic impact expected

The Brier is returning to Regina and is set to kick off tomorrow evening. The tournament is expected to draw thousands of people from across Canada to the Queen City which is expected to have a significant impact on the economy.

Tony Playter, Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO, said having events like the Brier are very important to the city and the economic impact will be great for all businesses in Regina.

“The projected economic impact for the Brier this year is anywhere of between $12 and $15 million,” said Playter.

“That means that our hotels are at capacity. The flights coming into Regina are full. Restaurants are busy. And it’s my understanding that curling fans may have an adult beverage or two every now and then.”

The last time Regina hosted the Brier was in 2018, which resulted in a $10-million impact where people spent money at local hotels, restaurants and bars.

Anna Gardikiotis, owner of The Copper Kettle, said sports tourism events are impactful on businesses, especially the ones in downtown Regina.

“We have had some bookings in advance, and we’re a pretty big place, so there’s always the last-minute get-togethers before (people) head off to the grounds, or after they’ve finished at the Brier,” she said.

“We’re expecting a pickup of about 20 to 25 per cent … at a notoriously slow time of the year. We welcome it with open arms, for sure.”

The CEO of Tourism Saskatchewan said the city is expecting to see up to 125,000 people attend the Brier this year.

“This is huge,” said Jonathan Potts. “Winter months are not always the most profitable for some of the businesses in the tourism industry and the hospitality industry. So, this is a great opportunity for them to make some critical revenue at a good time.”

The Brier will be held at the Brandt Centre and will start on March 1 and run until March 10th.