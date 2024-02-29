Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Thunder Bay getting $20.7 million from Ottawa to fast-track housing development

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 29, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 20.7 million dollars in federal funds for new homes to be built at Smart Modular Canada in Thunder Bay, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces 20.7 million dollars in federal funds for new homes to be built at Smart Modular Canada in Thunder Bay, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The northern Ontario city of Thunder Bay is set to receive $20.7 million in federal funding to help fast-track housing development.

Speaking in the city Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the money will help accelerate the construction of 600 new units over three years.

The money is allocated under the $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund, which is a federal initiative to encourage municipalities to make changes to bylaws and regulations that would spur more housing construction, in exchange for money.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The federal government says that as part of the agreement, Thunder Bay will explore ways to better support the housing needs of Indigenous communities.

Trending Now

It says the deal will encourage mixed-use development and unlock a significant area for residential development by allowing housing on underutilized and vacant commercial sites.

Story continues below advertisement

The city is also expected to accelerate housing through a program that will consider residential developments on former industrial lands.

Including the Thunder Bay announcement, Ottawa has signed 61 agreements since the launch of the housing fund.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices