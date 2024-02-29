RCMP arrest Chestermere man after house shot with shotgun

Send this page to someone via email

A Chestermere, Alta., man faces firearms-related charge after a shotgun was fired into the front of a local home.

On Feb. 18 at around 11 a.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of someone discharging the gun at a house in the Rainbow Falls neighhourhood.

RCMP investigated, and obtained and executed a search warrant in the town east of Calgary on Monday, with the help of the emergency response team and forensics identification unit.

Daniel Jones, 19, was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an offence and mischief.

After a judicial interim release hearing, Jones was remanded into custody. He is due to appear in a Strathmore court on Friday.