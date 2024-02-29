Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest Chestermere man after house shot with shotgun

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Chestermere, Alta., man faces firearms-related charge after a shotgun was fired into the front of a local home.

On Feb. 18 at around 11 a.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of someone discharging the gun at a house in the Rainbow Falls neighhourhood.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

RCMP investigated, and obtained and executed a search warrant in the town east of Calgary on Monday, with the help of the emergency response team and forensics identification unit.

Trending Now

Daniel Jones, 19, was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an offence and mischief.

After a judicial interim release hearing, Jones was remanded into custody. He is due to appear in a Strathmore court on Friday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

