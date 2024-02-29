Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wild turkey that terrorized residents of small Quebec town killed after mayor’s plea

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 29, 2024 3:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s West Island home to growing wild turkey population'
Montreal’s West Island home to growing wild turkey population
RELATED: If you live in Montreal's West island and you feel like you've been seeing more and more wild turkeys around, rest assured you're not alone. Several big birds were spotted in Pointe-Claire this week. And as Global’s Dan Spector reports, experts say it's a trend being witnessed in many suburban areas. – Oct 22, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Mayor of a small Quebec town about 95 kilometres northeast of Montreal says a wild turkey that for weeks sowed terror among his citizens was killed this morning by a man armed with a slingshot.

The turkey’s death followed Louiseville Mayor Yvon Deshaies’ public call this week for someone to take down the aggressive bird, which he says attacked a man in a wheelchair and led families to fear bringing their kids to school.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick wild turkeys rise to local stardom'
New Brunswick wild turkeys rise to local stardom

Deshaies says he issued the call after an appeal for help from provincial wildlife protection officials failed to spur action.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec only allows wild turkey hunting on specific dates in the spring and fall, and Deshaies is protecting the identity of the man who killed the animal for fear of reprisals.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Deshaies says the turkey hunter plans to cook and eat the bird tonight, though the mayor is keeping its feet so he can show off the sharp talons.

He’s shrugging off the possibility that he could face any legal action for encouraging the killing of the turkey.

Click to play video: 'Deer cull in Montreal-area park to go ahead in fall 2024'
Deer cull in Montreal-area park to go ahead in fall 2024
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices