RCMP make arrests, continue investigating robberies in 2 Manitoba communities

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face numerous charges after police were called to separate incidents involving robbery and break and enter in two Manitoba communities.

Officers with the Spruce Plains RCMP were first called to a robbery at a business on Main Street in Neepawa on Feb. 8 at around 10:10 p.m. Officials said two men, wearing masks and carrying knives, forced themselves into the store and threatened an employee. They then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

That same day, police said patrols were made when a report came in that another victim had been robbed by the suspects at knifepoint. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 13, officers with the Blue Hills RCMP were called to a break and enter at a business in Sprucewoods. Two men wearing face masks, police said, entered the business and stole over $2,000 worth of items.

Story continues below advertisement

A search warrant was executed by police on Feb. 17 at a residence in Neepawa. Police said stolen items, a face mask and a knife were found.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers then attended a residence in the RM of Cornwallis, arresting a 17-year-old boy. He was released and is set to appear in court in March, where he faces several charges, including robbery and break and enter.

Police said they also attended a residence in Brandon on Feb. 20, where they arrested an 18-year-old man. A search of the residence led to the recovery of stolen items. The suspect, police said, was released and is set to appear in court in March, where he faces charges ranging from robbery to break and enter and the possession of a weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.