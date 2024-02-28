Menu

Headline link
Canada

Leap Year Alert: Winnipeggers face extra work day without extra pay

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 5:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Will you be working for free on February 29 this leap year?'
Will you be working for free on February 29 this leap year?
With the leap year, a once-every-four-years compensation conundrum reappears: who gets paid more because there’s an extra day in the year, and who ends up essentially working for free? Anne Gaviola explains how this is decided and why there’s more at stake for people making minimum wage.
In 2024 there’s an extra day in the month of February, which means people will be working an extra day essentially for free.

Every four years is a leap year and Winnipeg Lawyer Nicole Smith says hourly employees benefit but not those on salary.

“Hourly employees, will be compensated regularly for every hour that they work,” she said.

Click to play video: 'The Folklore of Leap Years'
The Folklore of Leap Years

Smith says those on salaries are not entitled to extra pay or overtime, as it is based on the hours they work per day or week.

While salary employees are getting the raw end of the stick Smith says at least people won’t have to pay additional expenses. “We don’t pay higher rent this year because there’s one day. We don’t pay a higher cable bill because there’s one extra day of services that we are getting. We don’t pay an additional fee on our car payments.”

Smith says people on a salary don’t have much wiggle room for bargaining and the decision ultimately comes down to the employer regarding whether or not they want to compensate for the extra day.

