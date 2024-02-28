29 people still living in Halifax encampment sites after deadline to vacate passes

Send this page to someone via email

More than two dozen people are still living in Halifax’s de-designated encampment sites two days after the deadline to vacate passed, the municipality said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the municipality said it would be closing five of its 11 designated encampment sites where unhoused people had been living in tents, saying “better options now exist,” including a 70-bed shelter that recently opened at the Halifax Forum.

Residents awoke Feb. 7 to find eviction notices pinned to their tents, telling them they had to leave by Feb. 29.

At the time, there were about 55 people living at the five sites. As of Tuesday, around 29 people remained, Halifax Regional Municipality said in a statement.

“The province, service providers and navigators are discussing appropriate indoor sheltering or transitional housing options with those experiencing homelessness in the remaining locations,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected sites are the Geary Park green space, Saunders Park, Victoria Park, Grand Parade, and the Correctional Centre Park in Lower Sackville, also known as the Cobequid Road ballfield.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The deadline for residents to leave the sites came and went Monday, but the city opted to not enforce the evictions, as they were still working to find housing for people.

2:02 Halifax not enforcing encampment evictions as deadline day arrives

In its statement Wednesday, the municipality said the province has assured them that “there are enough spaces available in indoor shelters and supportive housing options for everyone in the de-designated locations.”

It said staff are visiting Victoria Park, Grand Parade, and the Cobequid ballfield “to advise those sleeping rough in these locations to take immediate steps to prepare personal belongings, including tents/shelters, for storage or transportation.”

It said transportation is being offered for people and their belongings “to other suitable locations upon request,” and short-term storage is available for 30 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Electricity access for Grand Parade and the Cobequid ballfield will be shut off Friday.

The Barrington Street green space, Green Road Park, Lower Flinn Park, and the University Avenue green space remain open for people to tent.

Security staff at Grand Parade will be relocated to the encampment at Green Road Park in Dartmouth, which is “currently the most populated designated location.”