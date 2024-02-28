Menu

Canada

1 injured in Calgary crane accident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
A crane is pictured on its side in Calgary's Montgomery neighbourhood in an apparent workplace incident. View image in full screen
A crane is pictured on its side in Calgary's Montgomery neighbourhood in an apparent workplace incident. Global News
Emergency crews were on the scene of a crane accident in Calgary’s Montgomery neighbourhood near a construction scene Wednesday morning.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, at around 11 a.m., fire crews arrived at an address in the 4900 block of 22 Avenue Northwest for the accident.

CFD said a male patient was assessed by Alberta Health Services EMS crews.

An AHS spokesperson confirmed one adult was taken to hospital with what appears to be serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The fire department also said the crane was stable.

Pictures from the scene showed the crane lying on its side next to a building in a mid-construction state.

