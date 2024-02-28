1 injured in Calgary crane accident

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crane accident in Calgary’s Montgomery neighbourhood near a construction scene Wednesday morning.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, at around 11 a.m., fire crews arrived at an address in the 4900 block of 22 Avenue Northwest for the accident.

CFD said a male patient was assessed by Alberta Health Services EMS crews.

An AHS spokesperson confirmed one adult was taken to hospital with what appears to be serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The fire department also said the crane was stable.

Pictures from the scene showed the crane lying on its side next to a building in a mid-construction state.