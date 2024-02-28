Guelph man charged in child pornography investigation

See more sharing options

Police say a Guelph man is facing several charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police said an investigation began in December 2023 after they learned photos depicting children being sexually abused were being shared online.

A search warrant was conducted on Tuesday morning at a home in the city’s west end.

Investigators said they seized several phones and electronic devices at a home near Elmira Road and West Acres Drive.

A 19-year-old has been charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child porn.

He has a court date in Guelph scheduled for April 12.