Crime

Guelph man charged in child pornography investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 28, 2024 11:18 am
1 min read
Guelph police began investigating in December 2023 after images showing children being sexually abused were shared online. A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Guelph police began investigating in December 2023 after images showing children being sexually abused were shared online. A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Police say a Guelph man is facing several charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Police said an investigation began in December 2023 after they learned photos depicting children being sexually abused were being shared online.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A search warrant was conducted on Tuesday morning at a home in the city’s west end.

Investigators said they seized several phones and electronic devices at a home near Elmira Road and West Acres Drive.

Trending Now

A 19-year-old has been charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child porn.

He has a court date in Guelph scheduled for April 12.

