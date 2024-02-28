Serious crash near Apsley leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver who was airlifted following a crash north of Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon faces impaired driving charges.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a citizen’s call about a vehicle that had gone off the road on County Road 504 near Jack Lake Road near the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township.

The vehicle rolled before coming to a rest, trapping the driver inside.

OPP say after a “lengthy” extraction from the vehicle by township firefighters, officers determined the driver was impaired.

The man was first transported to a local hospital and was later airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to another hospital. His condition is not yet known.

A 66-year-old man from North Kawartha Township was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 9.