Crime

Serious crash near Apsley leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario man tells court he was ‘foolish’ to drive drunk in case of injured worker'
Ontario man tells court he was ‘foolish’ to drive drunk in case of injured worker
RELATED: Lawyers for the defence and prosecution made their arguments over how long a drunk driver should be sentenced in a Toronto. The driver, who pled guilty, said he was 'foolish' to have driven. Global News' crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports – Feb 16, 2024
A driver who was airlifted following a crash north of Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon faces impaired driving charges.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a citizen’s call about a vehicle that had gone off the road on County Road 504 near Jack Lake Road near the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township.

The vehicle rolled before coming to a rest, trapping the driver inside.

OPP say after a “lengthy” extraction from the vehicle by township firefighters, officers determined the driver was impaired.

The man was first transported to a local hospital and was later airlifted by an Ornge air ambulance to another hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Trending Now

A 66-year-old man from North Kawartha Township was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 9.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

