Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

RCMP investigate stolen trophy antlers in northern B.C.

By Kevin Pontious Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 7:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Antlers and animal hides stolen from unoccupied Fort St. John property'
Antlers and animal hides stolen from unoccupied Fort St. John property
Fort St. John RCMP are looking to recover some very specific items from a recent break-in at a property earlier this month.
The RCMP are investigating an unusual robbery in Fort St. John.

Authorities arrived at an abandoned property where the back door had been kicked in last week.

Among the items reported stolen were trophy antlers, animal hides, and ammunition.

“This collection represents years of trophy hunts and fond memories to the family,” Const. Chad Neustaeter of the Fort St. John RCMP said.

A bear skin is laid out on a mattress. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking into the robbery of a number of unusual items, including antlers and a black bear hide, in Fort St. John, B.C. RCMP handout
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the 8200 block of 98 street or has seen antlers or hides for sale is being asked to reach out to their local police detachment.

