RCMP investigate stolen trophy antlers in northern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP are investigating an unusual robbery in Fort St. John.

Authorities arrived at an abandoned property where the back door had been kicked in last week.

Among the items reported stolen were trophy antlers, animal hides, and ammunition.

“This collection represents years of trophy hunts and fond memories to the family,” Const. Chad Neustaeter of the Fort St. John RCMP said.

View image in full screen RCMP are looking into the robbery of a number of unusual items, including antlers and a black bear hide, in Fort St. John, B.C. RCMP handout

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the 8200 block of 98 street or has seen antlers or hides for sale is being asked to reach out to their local police detachment.