Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Inquest hears Saskatchewan mass killer died from cocaine overdose

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. RCMP say Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, has been taken into custody near the town of Rosthern on the fourth day of a massive manhunt. Inquests examining the Saskatchewan stabbing rampage that left 11 people dead and 18 injured are tentatively scheduled to take place early next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
A pathologist has told a Saskatchewan coroner’s inquest that a man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others died from a cocaine overdose after he was taken into police custody.

Myles Sanderson, who was 32, had been on the run for several days when police caught up to him on Sept. 7, 2022.

He went into medical distress during his arrest and was pronounced dead in hospital.

RCMP dashboard camera video played at the inquest shows Sanderson was taken into custody after a high-speed chase.

He began to convulse and was given naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Three days before he was captured, Sanderson went from home to home on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, kicking in doors and attacking people.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

