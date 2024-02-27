Inquest hears Saskatchewan mass killer died from cocaine overdose

Send this page to someone via email

A pathologist has told a Saskatchewan coroner’s inquest that a man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others died from a cocaine overdose after he was taken into police custody.

Myles Sanderson, who was 32, had been on the run for several days when police caught up to him on Sept. 7, 2022.

He went into medical distress during his arrest and was pronounced dead in hospital.

RCMP dashboard camera video played at the inquest shows Sanderson was taken into custody after a high-speed chase.

He began to convulse and was given naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Three days before he was captured, Sanderson went from home to home on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, kicking in doors and attacking people.