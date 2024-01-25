Forensic pathologist says EMS had little chance of saving Sask. stabbing victims

Send this page to someone via email

A grim day for victims’ families sitting in on the James Smith Cree Nation coroner’s inquest as autopsy reports of their loved ones were read into evidence.

Bonnie Burns, Gregory Burns, Lydia-Gloria Burns, Christian Head, Lana Head, and Damien Sanderson were killed on the First Nation in September 2022 at the hands of mass murderer Myles Sanderson.

An inquest into their deaths began on Jan. 15 and is deep into its second week.

On Thursday, forensic pathologist Derek Musgrove explained the cause of death of each victim and disclosed their toxicology test results.

Four of the victims sustained fatal blows to the neck with a sharp bladed object while another was struck in the heart.

According to Musgrove, the deaths would have occurred between two and ten minutes of the attacks, making it difficult for Emergency Medical Services to perform life-saving measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would not say impossible, but it is highly improbable that they could have done that procedure in the field and saved the life.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Musgrove said EMS would have had to distribute fluids to the victim, stop blood flow, and rush them to an emergency room for an immediate operation – a sequence of events likely to take considerably longer than 10 minutes.

Unlike the other victims, Damien Sanderson — the brother of the killer — didn’t receive any blows to vital organs such as the neck or heart.

RCMP testified earlier in the inquest that Damien Sanderson was travelling in a van with his brother Myles when they got into a fight.

Musgrove explained that all of Damien’s wounds were on the left side of his body, consistent with RCMP’s testimony that he was in the passenger seat when Myles started stabbing him.

Without any injuries to vital organs, Musgrove said Damien could have lived for at least an hour after the attack before succumbing to blood loss.

RCMP found his body in a field next to a road near the First Nation.

Toxicology reports showed levels of various substances — ranging from alcohol to methamphetamine to cocaine to marijuana — in four of the victims’ bodies post-death.

Story continues below advertisement

James Smith Cree Nation member Darryl Burns, brother of Lydia-Gloria Burns, has noted the grip addictions and intergenerational trauma has on the community, hoping the inquest will bring about positive recommendations.

“We are doing a lot of things but not addressing the real issue,” Burns said at the start of the inquest. “We can prevent people from feeling that trauma and that pain and all of that anger in their hearts. Maybe another Myles will not be created again.”

Autopsy reports of the remaining victims in the mass killing will be testified to on Friday, closing out the second week of the inquest.