Saskatchewan RCMP to present James Smith Cree Nation stabbings timeline

The Saskatchewan RCMP are giving a preliminary timeline of the events surrounding the James Smith Cree Nation stabbings that devastated the province.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore and Superintendent Joshua Graham are set to give a four hour presentation on the September 4, 2022 mass casualty homicide, which Global News will be streaming live.

12:06 Focus Saskatchewan: James Smith Cree Nation

Myles Sanderson left 11 people dead and 18 injured in his stabbing spree that affected the First Nation, as well as the nearby community of Weldon.

Police were on a manhunt for Sanderson, which eventually led to his capture on September 7, 2022 in the evening near Rosthern.

Global News confirmed Sanderson was dead a short while later, with police sources saying Sanderson died in police custody after ingesting drugs. RCMP have not confirmed the cause of Sanderson’s death.

An inquest by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service was launched into the 11 deaths at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon , as well as a separate inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson, but those results won’t be brought forward until January 2024.

The inquests were meant to inform the public about the circumstances surrounding these deaths, as well as to highlight any potentially dangerous practices and to offer recommendations to avoid preventable deaths.

Chief Coroner Clive Weighill noted back in February that a lack of a public trial due to Sanderson’s death would leave many questions unanswered, and due to Sanderson’s death in police custody, an inquest into his death was mandatory.