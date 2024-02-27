Northerly winds and low temperatures hit Manitoba in the wake of an Alberta clipper

Send this page to someone via email

For parts of the province, an Alberta clipper has come and gone, leaving northerly winds in its wake.

For other parts of the province, however, the low-pressure weather system is still ongoing. Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the system is still active in certain areas of southeastern Manitoba, with strong winds, low visibility and blowing snow.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada on its website had issued blowing snow advisories for areas like Morden, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, Winkler, and Emerson. Hasell noted that even though the system is away from central Manitoba, its effects can still be felt by people.

In Winnipeg, for example, wind chill from winds blowing in from the north will make temperatures feel like -36 C on Tuesday night, she said.

“…the circulation around a (low-pressure system) is counterclockwise. Once the low passes us, it moves from west to east,” Hasell said. “Since there’s no topography to stop the cold air from the north, from coming down and reaching us, we will be in that cold air.”

Hasell added that these weather conditions are pretty normal for this time of the year. As the conditions remain, she said people need to pay attention to how the conditions could affect their travel, commute, and day-to-day activities.

“Make sure you’re not spending more time outside than you need to,” she said.

Aside from the Alberta clipper, Hasell said the province could also see a Colorado low pressure system in early March.