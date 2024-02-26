Another blast of winter weather for Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

It looks like winter isn’t done with us just yet.

Winter has returned to Winnipeg and much of Southern Manitoba.

People are waking up to a fresh blanket of snow across the city, with blowing snow and snow drifts.

It’s all part of an Alberta clipper, Environment Canada said is moving across the Prairies to western Manitoba and the Interlake region.

On the highways, not the best conditions. Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go this morning.

Highway 1 in Brandon is snow covered and there is reduced visibility, according to Manitoba 511.

View image in full screen Highway 1 in Brandon, MB. Manitoba 511

By Deacon’s Corner, that stretch of the Trans Canada heading east also isn’t looking great either with lots of snow packed spots.

Story continues below advertisement

Deacon’s Corner on Highway 207, near Highway 1. Manitoba 511.

The national weather service said snow began overnight and will continue through Monday with accumulations 10 to 20 cm expected by Monday evening in affected regions, where there is a snowfall warning. Northerly gusts ranging from 40 to 60 km/h is expected to produce reductions in visibility due to snow and blowing snow.

Snowfall Warning in effect for western Manitoba and the Interlake region. Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures will fall to values well below seasonal Monday. Wind chill values of minus 30 are expected Monday night with even colder values likely by early Wednesday morning. The bitter cold is expected to taper off later in the week.