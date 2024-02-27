BC Ferries to build 7 new vessels to help improve capacity

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries could see their fleet get a major makeover, with the company unveiling a major refit and replacement program.

The company announced Monday it plans on building seven new vessels, all with a significantly improved capacity.

BC Ferries said the new ships are going to be able to carry 44 per cent more passengers than the six vessels they plan to replace.

The new design will allow the vessels to emit less greenhouse gasses. They will also be battery-electric hybrids and more energy efficient once on-shore recharging infrastructure becomes available.

On Monday, the ferry company issued a request for supplier qualification (RFSQ) to allow certified shipyards to begin bidding on the contracts for the rights to build the new ships.

BC Ferries said it will also need to refit 20 ferries due to their age.

BC Ferries President and CEO Nicolas Jimenez said customers’ experiences are going to improve.

“The New Major Vessels program is the largest part of our capital plan to modernize and transform the ferry experience in British Columbia,” he said.

Jimenez added the company’s ambition is to increase the capacity on the busiest routes.

“These vessels – greener, more efficient and standardized – represent the future of ferry travel in our province,” he said.

“They will significantly increase daily capacity, provide an enhanced customer experience, improve reliability and reduce environmental impacts.”

If everything goes according to plan, the new ships will be ready to operate by 2029. BC Ferries has not released a cost estimate for the program.