Canada

Guelph federal Liberal riding association officially opens nomination process

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 28, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
A Liberal Party of Canada logo is shown on a giant screen as a technician looks on during day one of the party's biennial convention in Montreal, Thusday, February 20, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A Liberal Party of Canada logo is shown on a giant screen as a technician looks on during day one of the party's biennial convention in Montreal, Thusday, February 20, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
The Guelph federal Liberal Riding Association is officially accepting candidates seeking the party’s nomination in the city.

In a news release from riding association chair Sean Mitchell, the opening of the nomination signals the start of the period where individuals interested in seeking the nomination can formally submit their intentions to the party.

He said the race to become the Guelph Liberal nominee has historically been a hotly-contested one.

Lloyd Longfield has held the seat in Guelph for the Liberals since he was first elected in 2015. He announced back in June that he will not be running in the next federal election that is expected to take place in October 2025.

The only person to publicly announce that they are seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Guelph is current Guelph city councillor Dominique O’Rourke.

Those interested to putting their name forward can contact the riding association at chair@gfla.com.

 

