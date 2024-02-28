Guelph federal Liberal riding association officially opens nomination process

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph federal Liberal Riding Association is officially accepting candidates seeking the party’s nomination in the city.

In a news release from riding association chair Sean Mitchell, the opening of the nomination signals the start of the period where individuals interested in seeking the nomination can formally submit their intentions to the party.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He said the race to become the Guelph Liberal nominee has historically been a hotly-contested one.

Lloyd Longfield has held the seat in Guelph for the Liberals since he was first elected in 2015. He announced back in June that he will not be running in the next federal election that is expected to take place in October 2025.

The only person to publicly announce that they are seeking the federal Liberal nomination in Guelph is current Guelph city councillor Dominique O’Rourke.

Story continues below advertisement

Those interested to putting their name forward can contact the riding association at chair@gfla.com.