Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Talking about opting out of pharmacare is ‘premature,’ health minister says

By David Baxter Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 1:53 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta says it’ll opt-out of national pharmacare deal'
Alberta says it’ll opt-out of national pharmacare deal
Alberta says it’ll opt-out of national pharmacare deal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health Minister Mark Holland says he’s excited about introducing pharamcare legislation, but that some are “jumping the gun” and raising “premature” worries after the NDP announced they have a deal on Friday.

This comes on the heels of the Alberta government saying it already intends to opt out of pharmacare, instead requesting its share of per capita funding in cash.

“Some people are jumping the gun and talking about what that is before it’s completed and that’s creating some confusion. So the first thing I would say is everybody needs to take a pause,” Holland said after the Tuesday cabinet meeting.

“For provinces to say whether or not they’re going to participate in something or not, when they don’t even know what it is, is a little premature.”

Click to play video: 'NDP’s Singh ‘not surprised’ Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare plan'
NDP’s Singh ‘not surprised’ Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare plan

On Friday, the NDP said they finalized a deal to legislate the framework for a pharmacare deal would include coverage for contraception and diabetes medication first, and work toward a single-payer system.

Story continues below advertisement

A government source confirmed Friday that a deal had been reached, but declined comment on specifics as legislation hasn’t been introduced.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Holland says that legislation will be tabled this week, meeting the deadline to get legislation before the House of Commons as outlined in the supply and confidence agreement.

Trending Now

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh previously said that if the deadline was missed, he’d consider the agreement broken and the Liberals would not be able to rely on his party in confidence votes. The NDP would weigh support on a “vote-by-vote” basis, Singh had said.

More on Canada

The health minister says he will be talking with his provincial and territorial counterparts about what is included in the forthcoming bill before introducing it so they can understand what the intentions are.

Holland says he would have preferred if news of the deal being reached hadn’t leaked out in order to avoid confusion about what the legislation will cover.

“So one of the things that I emphasized in my conversations, during the negotiations was I actually think it’s important that we not have leaked information in advance and not have this in a piecemeal kind of way, because I do think it creates some kind of confusion,” Holland said.

“I would have preferred to do that all at once, so that there wasn’t the confused state that we’re in right now. But you know, decisions were made and I respect that.”

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices