Canada

Headless animal, possibly coyote, found on beach in Port Stanley, Ont.: Police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 3:16 pm
1 min read
A nearly empty beach with a lifeguard tower. View image in full screen
FILE - Port Stanley beach. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
The grisly discovery of a headless animal, possibly a coyote, on the beach near the waters of Port Stanley, Ont., has provincial police investigating.

Police received a call Saturday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. from someone who had discovered the carcass while out walking.

The remains were described by police as “headless” and “partially decomposed.” The exact species is unknown at this time but appears to have been a “lone, medium-size canine, possibly a coyote,” police said.

It was found along the beach near the water off of Edith Cavell Boulevard, police added.

According the Elgin OPP, staff with the municipality of Central Elgin are handling the removal and disposal of the remains.

“The Elgin County OPP continues to investigate and is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation,” police add.

