Man serving sentence for assault wanted for breaching supervision order

Police are warning the public about a offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching a supervision order.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement or “ROPE” squad is looking for Derek Powell, 54, who they say is known to frequent the the Greater Toronto Area, Peterborough, Simcoe, York, and Durham regions.

A description of him is posted on the OPP’s social medial pages.

Derek Powell wanted poster.

Powell is under a supervision order for seven years, six months and 15 days related to convictions for assault with a weapon, threatening death and bodily harm, and forcible confident, among other offences.

Anyone with information about Powell can contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.