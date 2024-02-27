Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Feb. 27

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 10:10 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Feb. 27
WATCH: Bitter cold returns — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Feb. 27, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Relieving stress during tax season, Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra guest Maestra Cosette Justo Valdés, and Uniglobe Carefree Travel with Alaskan cruises.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Feb. 27, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Tips for reducing stress during tax season

Few would call it their favourite time of the year, but there are ways to get through tax season with as little stress as possible.

Jasmin Brown from BDO Debt Solutions looks at who needs to file, deadlines for filing and common mistakes people make when filing their tax return.

Brown also has recommendations on what people should do if they do receive a tax refund.

Tips for reducing stress during tax season

Guest maestra Cosette Justo Valdés leads SSO

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Clarinetist Kinan Azmeh is performing his Suite for Improviser and Orchestra with the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra.

The SSO will be led by guest Maestra Cosette Justo Valdés.

Valdés joins Chantal Wagner to discuss the concert, her collaboration with the SSO and Azmeh, and her musical career.

Guest Maestra Cosette Justo Valdés leading SSO

Benefits of a cruise to Alaska in Travel Tips

Cruises are a top holiday to book, and cruising to Alaska is a popular option.

Trending Now

Czarina Sastaunik with Uniglobe Carefree Travel says cruising is one of the best ways to see Alaska.

Sastaunik describes some of the sights to be seen and has a deal of the day for an Alaskan cruise in Travel Tips.

Benefits of a cruise to Alaska in Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 27

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 27
