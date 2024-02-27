Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

CAPP forecasts slight increase in Canadian oil and gas capital spending in 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trans Mountain startup will boost Canadian oil production to all-time high: Deloitte'
Trans Mountain startup will boost Canadian oil production to all-time high: Deloitte
WATCH ABOVE: (From October 2023) The start-up of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will boost Canadian oil production to an all-time high of 375,000 barrels per day over the next two years, according to a new report from Deloitte. That’s more than the total amount of oil production added by the Canadian oil industry over the last five years – Oct 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The industry group representing Canada’s oil and gas producers says capital investment in the sector will edge slightly higher in 2024.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers is forecasting capital expenditures for the upstream oil and natural gas sector will reach $40.6 billion this year, a small increase from the $39 billion invested by companies in 2023.

CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton says the sector is optimistic in anticipation of the expected completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which has led Canadian oil producers to boost their output to record levels.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

But she says companies are also feeling cautious in light of what she describes as ongoing uncertainty surrounding emissions policy in Canada.

In Alberta specifically, CAPP is forecasting oil and gas producers to maintain a steady investment level year over year at $29 billion, with the oilsands expected to contribute around $13.3 billion of that.

Story continues below advertisement

While a consortium of oilsands companies known as the Pathways Alliance have proposed spending $16.5 billion on a massive carbon capture and storage network to reduce emissions from oilsands sites in northern Alberta, they have not yet pulled the trigger with a final investment decision.

Click to play video: 'Alberta looks to rely on Heritage Savings Trust Fund going forward'
Alberta looks to rely on Heritage Savings Trust Fund going forward
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices