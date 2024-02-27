Menu

Fire

Saskatoon fire crews battle Avenue K blaze

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
A fire broke out in a boarded up home in Saskatoon early Tuesday. View image in full screen
A fire broke out in a boarded up home in Saskatoon early Tuesday. Saskatoon Fire Department
A fire broke out in a boarded-up home in the 200 block of Avenue K North in Saskatoon early Tuesday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it got a call around 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the home.

The fire was found in the basement, and extended throughout the building to the roof.

Utilities were shut down for safety reasons and the fire continues to be extinguished from the exterior.

The fire department said the extreme cold created challenges for crews and equipment.

A fire investigator is at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

