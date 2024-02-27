Saskatoon fire crews battle Avenue K blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out in a boarded-up home in the 200 block of Avenue K North in Saskatoon early Tuesday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it got a call around 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The fire was found in the basement, and extended throughout the building to the roof.

Utilities were shut down for safety reasons and the fire continues to be extinguished from the exterior.

The fire department said the extreme cold created challenges for crews and equipment.

A fire investigator is at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area at this time.