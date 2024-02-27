Truck with NY plates hits guardrail as Toronto police try to stop it

Toronto police say a woman was arrested but a man is still on the loose after police tried to pull over a vehicle with New York licence plates.
Police said the incident happened near the northbound DVP near Don Mills Road at around 3:19 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say officers tried to pull over the vehicle, a Dodge Ram, but allege the driver refused to stop.
The truck then crashed into a guardrail after exiting the highway and two people fled on foot, police told Global News.
Police said a woman tried to flee but was arrested and a man is still outstanding.
The woman was treated for minor injuries. The DVP is open but the southbound Don Mills ramp is an active scene, police said.
