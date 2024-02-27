Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

Truck with NY plates hits guardrail as Toronto police try to stop it

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 7:33 am
1 min read
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say a woman was arrested but a man is still on the loose after police tried to pull over a vehicle with New York licence plates.

Police said the incident happened near the northbound DVP near Don Mills Road at around 3:19 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say officers tried to pull over the vehicle, a Dodge Ram, but allege the driver refused to stop.

The truck then crashed into a guardrail after exiting the highway and two people fled on foot, police told Global News.

Police said a woman tried to flee but was arrested and a man is still outstanding.

The woman was treated for minor injuries. The DVP is open but the southbound Don Mills ramp is an active scene, police said.

