One person taken to hospital after Worthington Avenue fire

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews battled three blazes Monday afternoon, with one of them sending a person to hospital.

That happened in the 0-100 block of Worthington Avenue just after 2:30 p.m inside a single-family bungalow. The person was taken to hospital in unstable condition. There is no word on the cause.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Before that, crews battled a blaze in the 200 block of Ravelston Avenue West just before 2 p.m. Everyone inside the house was able to evacuate and three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to go to hospital. The WFPS says an early investigation has found the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

And just minutes before that, a fire broke out on the roof of a three-storey apartment block in the 600 block of Panet Road. Residents were able to shelter in place in their suites and nobody was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

This blaze was also believed to be caused by an electrical malfunction.