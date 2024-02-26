Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

One person taken to hospital after Worthington Avenue fire

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 8:44 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg fire truck View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews battled three blazes Monday afternoon, with one of them sending a person to hospital.

That happened in the 0-100 block of Worthington Avenue just after 2:30 p.m inside a single-family bungalow.  The person was taken to hospital in unstable condition. There is no word on the cause.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Before that, crews battled a blaze in the 200 block of Ravelston Avenue West just before 2 p.m.  Everyone inside the house was able to evacuate and three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but did not need to go to hospital. The WFPS says an early investigation has found the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

Trending Now

And just minutes before that, a fire broke out on the roof of a three-storey apartment block in the 600 block of Panet Road. Residents were able to shelter in place in their suites and nobody was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

This blaze was also believed to be caused by an electrical malfunction.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices