Winnipeg police investigating after man found injured, pronounced dead in hospital

Winnipeg police have identified an injured man who later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Kevin Delaney Flett, 26, from St. Theresa Point First Nation, was found injured by officers in the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue on Feb. 25, at approximately 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was provided with emergency medical care and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or submit a tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org