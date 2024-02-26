Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police investigating after man found injured, pronounced dead in hospital

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 5:46 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police have identified an injured man who later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Kevin Delaney Flett, 26, from St. Theresa Point First Nation, was found injured by officers in the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue on Feb. 25, at approximately 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was provided with emergency medical care and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or submit a tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s community safety team to help with mental health-related emergencies'
Winnipeg’s community safety team to help with mental health-related emergencies
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices