Man in custody after RCMP respond to firearm incident in Pukatawagan, Man.

A man is in custody after police were called to an incident involving a firearm being pointed at young people in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Pukatawagan RCMP were called to the incident, which police said involved a man pointing a firearm at young people inside a residence, on Feb. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Officials said the man had left the residence but was later found at a separate residence. He was taken into custody without incident. A search of his person located ammunition and a knife, but a firearm was not located.

No one was physically injured.

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple firearm-related charges, as well as charges relating to breaches of release order conditions.