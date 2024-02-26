Menu

Economy

Environmental and labour groups make plea for sustainable jobs bill to pass

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta premier disappointed by federal Sustainable Jobs Plan'
Alberta premier disappointed by federal Sustainable Jobs Plan
WATCH ABOVE: (From February 2023) Ottawa has unveiled an interim Sustainable Jobs Plan. Until now, the promised policies were known as the "Just Transition" plan. The federal government says it aims to introduce legislation by summer 2023 and it could create 400,000 new jobs by 2030. As Nicole Stillger explains, Alberta's premier still has her concerns – Feb 17, 2023
Environmental groups and labour organizations are pleading with the federal government to end a political stalemate over its forthcoming sustainable jobs bill.

The legislation is supposed to help protect and usher in new jobs in the energy industry as Canada tries to maintain its place in the clean energy transition.

The bill has been controversial: the Alberta government and federal Conservatives say it is designed to put traditional energy industries out of business.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The bill was caught up in political games before Christmas as the Opposition tried to slow its passage by proposing thousands of amendments.

The governing Liberals have yet to bring the bill back up for debate, accusing the Conservatives of political stunts.

A dozen labour and environment groups have written to the government to call for an end to the impasse, arguing the legislation will be critical to ensure workers get a voice in the looming economic transition.

Click to play video: '‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head'
‘Just Transition’ has wrong name, right idea on jobs: Cenovus head
© 2024 The Canadian Press

