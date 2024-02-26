Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. fire department’s ‘celebrity’ K9 handpicked for special training

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 4:53 pm
2 min read
Lt. Dave Murray of Riverview Fire and Rescue in New Brunswick is pictured with Tanker the therapy dog. View image in full screen
Lt. Dave Murray of Riverview Fire and Rescue in New Brunswick is pictured with Tanker the therapy dog. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A cherished member of Riverview Fire and Rescue has been handpicked for a special honour.

Tanker the facility dog is one of only 12 in North America that have been selected for training at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Law Enforcement Therapy K9 School.

Tanker is only one year into his tenure as the official facility dog for the fire department, but he’s already had quite an effect on the team — and the greater community.

“I walk into a grocery store and people say, ‘Is that Tanker?’ He’s just like a celebrity around here. He’s pretty cool,” said his handler, Lt. Dave Murray.

Tanker’s main role is to be a comforting presence for the staff, who sometimes have to deal with traumatizing situations on the job.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We’re still humans and we have to deal with that as well. A lot of times when Tanker comes in, he takes that negativity and turns it into a positive experience and shows us it’s not the end of the day,” Murray said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tanker is described as a vital part of the department who has played an important role in community engagement and public education. The K9 teaches people young and old about fire prevention, as well as being a friendly — and cute — ambassador for the department.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times we deal with people when they’re at their lowest. You know, their house is burnt or they’re dealing with a car accident or the loss of a loved one,” Capt. Dwight Robertson said.

Trending Now

That community engagement is what led to Tanker being selected for the exclusive training program in Ohio.

He’ll be receiving instruction and practice to get even better at staying cool under pressure.

More on Canada

“There’s going be a helicopter that comes and lands in front of us and we have to stay and not react to it, drones flying over, police cars with their sirens flying by us,” Murray said.

“All these things, so he knows there’s not stress when these things happen.”

To further cement Tanker’s celebrity status, Murray will be selling merchandise with the pup on it to fundraise the $5,000 needed in travel costs.

The duo will be headed to Ohio in June.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau 

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices