Sex offender living in Vancouver poses ‘a risk of significant harm to women’: Police

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a convicted sex offender set to live in the community.

Skylar Wayne Pelletier “poses a risk of significant harm to women,” police said in a Monday media release.

The 24-year-old is currently serving a five-year long-term supervision order for convictions of sexual assault, assault and break-and-enter.

It’s not the first time police have issued a warning about Pelletier. The department issued a similar warning in 2021.

Police said Pelletier is bound by multiple conditions while living in the community, including a ban on consuming or possessing alcohol or drugs, bans on contact with victims and their families, and a 6 p.m. curfew.

He’s also to report any contact with women and girls to his parole supervisor, ordered to stay away from Salish Park in Chilliwack, and required to live at a designated facility.

Anyone who sees Pelletier break one of these conditions is asked to call 911.