Crime

Sex offender living in Vancouver poses ‘a risk of significant harm to women’: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 9:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'High-risk offender to live in Vancouver'
High-risk offender to live in Vancouver
Vancouver police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who will be living in the city. Jordan Armstrong has more on Skylar Wayne Pelletier and the conditions he has to live under.
Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a convicted sex offender set to live in the community.

Skylar Wayne Pelletier “poses a risk of significant harm to women,” police said in a Monday media release.

The 24-year-old is currently serving a five-year long-term supervision order for convictions of sexual assault, assault and break-and-enter.

Click to play video: 'No new conditions for sex offender Randall Hopley'
No new conditions for sex offender Randall Hopley

It’s not the first time police have issued a warning about Pelletier. The department issued a similar warning in 2021.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said Pelletier is bound by multiple conditions while living in the community, including a ban on consuming or possessing alcohol or drugs, bans on contact with victims and their families, and a 6 p.m. curfew.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He’s also to report any contact with women and girls to his parole supervisor, ordered to stay away from Salish Park in Chilliwack, and required to live at a designated facility.

Anyone who sees Pelletier break one of these conditions is asked to call 911.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

