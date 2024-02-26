Belleville police warn of scam ‘targeting and confusing’ seniors with online ads

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning about a scam that started online and ended with an at-home visit with a high-pressure sales pitch for one Belleville, Ont., senior.

Investigators say the trouble started when an 87-year-old man set up an appointment with what he believed was a company subsidized by the federal/provincial government offering home efficiency rebates.

A man claiming to be from the company came to the victim’s north-end home last week, walking right inside without being invited.

Police say the suspect used aggressive sales tactics and at times refused to leave, even when asked.

The victim’s daughter was able to intervene before any documents were signed, police said in a release Monday.

Police say the man — who refused to give his name — had been attempting to get the older man to sign a contract for a large loan to install a hot water tank, promising government rebates in return.

Investigators believe the suspect is involved in a wider fraud scheme focused on targeting and confusing senior citizens with online advertisements before coming to their homes and locking them in to large loans with high interest rates.

They say the work promised is either never done or not installed correctly and the company refuses to return to fix the issue.

Police released a photo of the suspect and a photo of the silver Kia he was driving with an out-of-province licence plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Joy at 613-966-0882 ext. 4192 or via email at djoy@bellevilleps.ca.