Theft suspect takes BMW for test drive, does not return: Belleville police

Police are asking for help tracking down a car theft suspect who took an SUV for a test drive in Belleville, Ont., and hasn’t been seen since.
Investigators say a man selling his BMW SUV met a potential buyer in the parking lot of a business in Belleville’s north end Friday evening.
They say the man who had said he was interested in buying the vehicle asked to take it for a test drive, drove it away and never returned.
Police say the suspect is roughly five feet seven inches tall. He is described as being well dressed with short hair.
He was first dropped off to meet the seller in a silver Mercedes SUV, which also left the area, police say.
The stolen BMW is a black X5 with Ontario licence plate GVFT 756.
Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Dodds at 613-966-0882 (ext. 4193) or email kdodds@bellevillps.ca.
