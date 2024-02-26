Tuesday budget meeting is last chance for Londoners to comment on proposed spending

Tuesday afternoon will be the last chance for Londoners to have their thoughts heard on the proposed four-year municipal budget.

Among submissions from those who have already weighed in ahead of Tuesday’s public participation meeting via submitted letters, a clear priority has been spotted: the huge ask from London police.

They’re seeking $672 million over four years, or an average of $168 million annually from 2024 to 2027. The money would go to hiring 97 new officers, purchasing new equipment, and buying a new light-armoured vehicle.

The ask is driving more than half of the proposed 8.7 per cent property tax increase for 2024.

At the time of writing, there are 75 letters submitted to council ahead of the PPM. Of those, 52 mention the police budget, and only two are in support.

“More police means more criminalization of already highly criminalized and marginalized folks as well as an increase in the criminalization of mental health and houselessness,” writes Rachelle Miele.

Others write about how funds from the budget could be repurposed into other sectors.

“I agree that our city is growing, and we need to address those needs. Public transit, infrastructure, public services, social services, and affordable housing are also important for a growing city, yet all of those initiatives are being put by the wayside so that we can grow our police force,” writes Kate Sepi.

On the other side, those in support have written about repeated break-ins and vandalism in the city’s core.

“As the repeated victims of property crimes, trespassing and B&Es at our properties…this spending in support of London Police Services is VITAL and long overdue,” write Arch Angelus and Laura Sturaitis.

A joint submission from five London organizations, including Anova and the London Abused Women’s Centre, questions if the funds could be used in a more effective way.

“We would like to request that LPS reconsider the allocation of funds from the proposed budget for body and car cameras and redirect a portion of those resources towards strengthening units dedicated to, Intimate Partner Violence, Sexual Assault, and combating Human Trafficking,” the submission reads.

“By enhancing these specialized units, we can make a more profound impact on the safety and security of our community as well as being survivor focused and practicing more trauma and violence informed care.”

Attempts to pull money from the budget have failed. Last week, a motion from Ward 11 Coun. Skylar Franke to pull $8 million from the police budget and divert to homelessness programs was struck down 3-12.

London Mayor Josh Morgan says Tuesday’s meeting is the last chance for the public to have their say on proposed budget amendments.

“The way this budget process now works under the provincial legislation is if an amendment is ratified, that’s it, it’s done, it’s part of the budget, Morgan said.

“If there is significant concern that the public has with any of the amendments that have been proposed, or any amendments that have been defeated, now’s the time to speak up and say, ‘You’ve got to fix this later this week.’”

Morgan has said during budget debates that council cannot dictate how the LPS spends its money.

In addition, if London police feel that a cut to the budget would negatively effect policing efforts, it can be appealed to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

“London is a prime example of being in a position where nobody wants to have to put this much upward pressure on the tax base, but we’re struggling to find ways to do all of the things we need to do with public safety, infrastructure, transit, housing, without the capacity to really do it,” Morgan said.

As it stands, the 8.7 per cent tax hike in 2024 would add $286 to the property tax on the “average” London home, that being one assessed at $252,000. The rest of the annual average tax hikes are 8.9 per cent in 2025, 5.8 per cent in 2026 and 6.8 per cent in 2027.

The public participation meeting on the budget starts Tuesday at 4 p.m. at city hall. More information can be found on the London.ca website