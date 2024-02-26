City of Winnipeg starts clearing streets, sidewalks after snow dumping

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg snow removal crews will be hitting the streets, sidewalks, pathways, and back lanes after a snow dumping Sunday night.

The city said it will get going Monday morning, and schedule its work based on the street priority system. It asks commuters to use “extreme caution when near heavy equipment.”

The city said the annual winter route parking ban is in effect, meaning no parking between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on winter routes, which are marked by signage. Winter routes can also be found on the Know Your Zone app, using the online address lookup tool, or by contacting 311, it said.

“Those parked in violation may be ticketed and towed to the towing company’s compound,” the city said.

More information about snow clearing operations and other snow-related tips can be found at winnipeg.ca/snow.

