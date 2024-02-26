Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Winnipeg starts clearing streets, sidewalks after snow dumping

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
Winnipeg snow removal crews will be hitting the streets, sidewalks, pathways, and back lanes after a snow dumping Sunday night. View image in full screen
Winnipeg snow removal crews will be hitting the streets, sidewalks, pathways, and back lanes after a snow dumping Sunday night. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg snow removal crews will be hitting the streets, sidewalks, pathways, and back lanes after a snow dumping Sunday night.

The city said it will get going Monday morning, and schedule its work based on the street priority system. It asks commuters to use “extreme caution when near heavy equipment.”

The city said the annual winter route parking ban is in effect, meaning no parking between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on winter routes, which are marked by signage. Winter routes can also be found on the Know Your Zone app, using the online address lookup tool, or by contacting 311, it said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Those parked in violation may be ticketed and towed to the towing company’s compound,” the city said.

More information about snow clearing operations and other snow-related tips can be found at winnipeg.ca/snow.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Slush in Winnipeg is more than a clearing issue, there are mobility challenges too'
Slush in Winnipeg is more than a clearing issue, there are mobility challenges too
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices