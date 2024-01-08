Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winter parking bans to be in effect for select streets in Winnipeg this year

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 4:30 pm
Crews seen cleaning up following a winter storm in this 2019 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Crews seen cleaning up following a winter storm in this 2019 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With parking bans for select streets across Winnipeg set to take place this month, residents are being reminded to be aware of where they can and cannot park.

The city of Winnipeg will begin its annual parking on Jan. 16, at 2 a.m. In a release on Monday, the city said the ban ensures that streets — designated as winter or snow routes — that are major thoroughfares can be clear for use as well as snow clearing. The city also noted that the bans are in place regardless of the weather, until the city deems weather conditions don’t require it any longer.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A vehicle in violation of the ban, noted the city, may receive a $100 ticket which can be lowered to $75 if paid earlier. A vehicle may also be towed.

Residents can access the following to know more about which streets are included in the ban:

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winter route parking ban to continue'
Winter route parking ban to continue
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices