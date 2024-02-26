1 man arrested, others injured during Eritrean protest near Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Toronto was arrested and several people were injured as the result of a protest near Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say issues began to arise around an Eritrean event being held near Victoria Street and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

There were around 200 people at the event when another 100 protestors who were also from the Eritrean community arrived to protest, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The demonstrators went to their vehicles and grabbed sticks and projectiles before they confronted officers, according to police.

They say the protestors blocked the road and threw things at officers as more protestors reached the scene through the farmers fields.

The two sides began to fight, leaving several people needing treatment from paramedics at the scene, police say.

Roads in the area were closed for four hours by officers who were at the scene during the demonstration.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

Saturday’s demonstration is not the first that has been seen in Canada over the past year.

There have also been issues with violence at Eritrean events in Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton at the end of last summer.

There have also been similar incidents involving the Eritrean communities in the United States, Sweden, and Germany.