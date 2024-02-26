Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops to sell unclaimed goods to highest bidder in upcoming auction

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
This pirate-themed tool box is among the many unclaimed items being auctioned off by Winnipeg police next month. View image in full screen
This pirate-themed tool box is among the many unclaimed items being auctioned off by Winnipeg police next month.
Are you on the lookout for a pirate-themed toolbox (tools not included), a broken toy vending machine, or a three-panel canvas painting by an unknown artist?

If so, you’re in luck, as these weird and wacky items are all part of the Winnipeg Police Service’s upcoming unclaimed goods auction.

The auction, which also includes more standard items like musical instruments, tools, sporting equipment, and more, is set to be held exclusively online March 11-18, via Associated Auto Auction.

Police are cautioning would-be bidders that everything up for auction is in an “as-is” condition, none of it has been tested, and all sales are final.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds show up for annual unclaimed goods auction'
Hundreds show up for annual unclaimed goods auction
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

