Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grand River Conservation Authority passes their 2024 budget

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
A view of the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
A view of the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) have completed their 2024 budget process.

It comes in at over $37 million with member municipalities contributing $13.3 million representing 36 per cent of the total budget, an increase of 2.5 per cent from last year. $3.4 million is coming from federal, provincial and municipal government grants.

49 per cent of the budget will be through sources such as camping fees, outdoor environmental education programs, property rentals. and hydro sales from some dams.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The GRCA board, which is made up of members from 26 different municipalities, approved the budget on Friday.

In a news release, the GRCA will be investing in programs that that protect life and minimize property damage from flooding and erosion, improve the health of the Grand River watershed, and connect people to the environment through outdoor experiences.

Story continues below advertisement

That would include major maintenance on water management infrastructure and conservation areas, and updating and implementation of drinking source water protection plan.

Trending Now

“This is the first year that the GRCA is implementing the new budget framework resulting from amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act that have occurred over the past several years,” Board chair Chris White said in a statement.

“While the format has changed, the budget continues to focus on responsible delivery of our programs and services and supports our strategic priorities and shared vision of a healthy watershed.”

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices