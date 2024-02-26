Grand River Conservation Authority passes their 2024 budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) have completed their 2024 budget process.

It comes in at over $37 million with member municipalities contributing $13.3 million representing 36 per cent of the total budget, an increase of 2.5 per cent from last year. $3.4 million is coming from federal, provincial and municipal government grants.

49 per cent of the budget will be through sources such as camping fees, outdoor environmental education programs, property rentals. and hydro sales from some dams.

The GRCA board, which is made up of members from 26 different municipalities, approved the budget on Friday.

In a news release, the GRCA will be investing in programs that that protect life and minimize property damage from flooding and erosion, improve the health of the Grand River watershed, and connect people to the environment through outdoor experiences.

That would include major maintenance on water management infrastructure and conservation areas, and updating and implementation of drinking source water protection plan.

“This is the first year that the GRCA is implementing the new budget framework resulting from amendments to the Conservation Authorities Act that have occurred over the past several years,” Board chair Chris White said in a statement.

“While the format has changed, the budget continues to focus on responsible delivery of our programs and services and supports our strategic priorities and shared vision of a healthy watershed.”